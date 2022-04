In 2019, when Linda Buckley wrote her first children’s book, A Bear in the Blueberry, her son, Jim, began pushing her to write a sequel. He even suggested the title, The Humpback in the Herring. Both books have science woven into the stories. Like the first book about bears, which was loaded with lots of information about them, her new book has lots of facts about whales. Both encourage children to look at the circle of life.

Air date: Friday, April 8, 2022