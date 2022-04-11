KTOO

Alaska Folk Festival features original music from Alaskan artists.

Air date: Friday, April 8, 2022 — The Alaska Folk Festival draws talent from across the state. Linda Buckley releases new children’s book, The Humpback in the Herring.

Robin Hopper weaves her love of people into her songs (Photo by Rhonda McBride).
Guests: Robin Hopper, Chugiak. Mike and Matt Faubion, Anchorage.
The paths to writing music are as varied as the artist. Robin Hopper, a Chugiak singer-songwriter, says many of her songs are inspired by real-life Alaskan stories, with her love of people woven into the lyrics. Mike and Matt Faubion, a father son duo, say that their songs often start with a melody, and the words follow, usually drawn from life experiences. Matt’s new CD, Conversations with Your Ghost, is about the break-up of a relationship.

 

 

