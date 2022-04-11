Alaska Folk Festival features original music from Alaskan artists.

The paths to writing music are as varied as the artist. Robin Hopper, a Chugiak singer-songwriter, says many of her songs are inspired by real-life Alaskan stories, with her love of people woven into the lyrics. Mike and Matt Faubion, a father son duo, say that their songs often start with a melody, and the words follow, usually drawn from life experiences. Matt’s new CD, Conversations with Your Ghost, is about the break-up of a relationship.

Air date: Friday, April 8, 2022