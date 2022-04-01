Powder Keg Race at Eaglecrest celebrates the end of the season.

Guests: Charlie Herrington, Eaglecrest volunteer. Matt Callahan, Coastal Alaska Avalanche Center.
In recent years, a growing number of skiers have moved into the back country, making the Coastal Alaska Avalanche Center’s work even more important. That’s why Eaglecrest Ski Area is donating proceeds from its Powder Keg Race to the center.
