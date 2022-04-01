KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Powder Keg Race at Eaglecrest celebrates the end of the season.

Air date: Thursday, March 31, 2022 — Chilkat weaver Lily Hope opens new studio. Weekend weather outlook. Eaglecrest Ski Area Powder Keg Cup fundraiser.

Guests: Charlie Herrington, Eaglecrest volunteer. Matt Callahan, Coastal Alaska Avalanche Center.
In recent years, a growing number of skiers have moved into the back country, making the Coastal Alaska Avalanche Center’s work even more important. That’s why Eaglecrest Ski Area is donating proceeds from its Powder Keg Race to the center.

 

Fans of the Powder Keg Race at Eaglecrest say they like it because it’s fun and fast (Photo courtesy of Eaglecrest),

Air date: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Like what you just read? KTOO news stories are member supported. Support your community news source today. Donate to KTOO.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications