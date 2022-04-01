KTOO

Thursday, March 31, 2022: Chilkat weaver Lily Hope opens new studio. Weekend weather outlook. Eaglecrest Ski Area Powder Keg Cup fundraiser.

Two women weaving a blanket
Mentor, Lily Hope (right), and apprentice, Karen Taug, begin the first two rows of her Chilkat blanket (Photo courtesy of Scott Burton).

On Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, weaving threads from the past, present and future with Lily Hope — as she talks about her new studio in downtown Juneau, a place she hopes people will come to learn and to appreciate the art of Chilkat weaving.

Lily Hope, holding the sign for her new gallery, Wooshkindein Da.áat, which in Língit means “Together, we go forward.” Photo courtesy of Sydney Akagi, @sydneyakagiphoto)

Also on this program:

  • Juneau weekend weather outlook.
  • Eaglecrest Ski Area fundraiser for the Coastal Alaska Avalanche Center

Rhonda McBride hosts this Thursday's Juneau Afternoon, which airs Tuesday through Friday,  live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.

Please note: Culture Rich Conversations, a production of the Black Awareness Association of Juneau, normally airs on Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon. It’ll be back in two weeks.

 

Part 1: Lily Hope names her new studio, Wooshkindein Da.áat: Together, we go forward.

Lily Hope weaves at her loom (Photo courtesy of Sydney Akagi @sydneyakagiphoto)
Guests: Lily Hope, Chilkat weaver.
Lily Hope has been on a long journey to save Chilkat weaving from extinction, a journey that began as a child under the tutelage of her mother Clarissa Rizal, a renowned Chilkat weaver. Hope, who is Língit, says her new studio in downtown Juneau is one way to carry on her legacy. Hope’s dream is to grow a new generation of weavers by creating space for them to work and learn from each other.

Lily Hope, winner of the SHIFT: Transformative Change and Indigenous Arts award from the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation (Photo by Sydney Agaki, @SydneyAkagiPhoto).

Part 2: Juneau weekend weather outlook: Wet and warm.

Guests: Kimberly Vaughan, Juneau National Weather Service forecaster.
Kimberly Vaughan is a forecaster on the National Weather Service’s Juneau team (Photo courtesy of NWS-Juneau).

Two back-to-back fronts will bring rain to Juneau over the weekend and into next week. Kimberly Vaughan, a forecaster in the National Weather Service’s Juneau office, says 2022 continues to be a wetter than normal year.

 

 

 

Part 3: Powder Keg Race at Eaglecrest celebrates the end of the season.

Guests: Charlie Herrington, Eaglecrest volunteer. Matt Callahan, Coastal Alaska Avalanche Center.
In recent years, a growing number of skiers have moved into the back country, making the Coastal Alaska Avalanche Center’s work even more important. That’s why Eaglecrest Ski Area is donating proceeds from its Powder Keg Race to the center.

 

Fans of the Powder Keg Race at Eaglecrest say they like it because it’s fast and fun (Photo courtesy of Eaglecrest).
