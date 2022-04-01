On Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, weaving threads from the past, present and future with Lily Hope — as she talks about her new studio in downtown Juneau, a place she hopes people will come to learn and to appreciate the art of Chilkat weaving.
Also on this program:
- Juneau weekend weather outlook.
- Eaglecrest Ski Area fundraiser for the Coastal Alaska Avalanche Center
Part 1: Lily Hope names her new studio, Wooshkindein Da.áat: Together, we go forward.
Lily Hope has been on a long journey to save Chilkat weaving from extinction, a journey that began as a child under the tutelage of her mother Clarissa Rizal, a renowned Chilkat weaver. Hope, who is Língit, says her new studio in downtown Juneau is one way to carry on her legacy. Hope’s dream is to grow a new generation of weavers by creating space for them to work and learn from each other.
Part 2: Juneau weekend weather outlook: Wet and warm.
Two back-to-back fronts will bring rain to Juneau over the weekend and into next week. Kimberly Vaughan, a forecaster in the National Weather Service’s Juneau office, says 2022 continues to be a wetter than normal year.
Part 3: Powder Keg Race at Eaglecrest celebrates the end of the season.
In recent years, a growing number of skiers have moved into the back country, making the Coastal Alaska Avalanche Center’s work even more important. That’s why Eaglecrest Ski Area is donating proceeds from its Powder Keg Race to the center.