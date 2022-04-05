KTOO

Lily Hope names her new studio, Wooshkindein Da.áat: Many walking upwards together.

Air date: Thursday, March 31, 2022 — Chilkat weaver Lily Hope opens new studio. Weekend weather outlook. Eaglecrest Ski Area Powder Keg Cup fundraiser.

Lily Hope weaves at her loom (Photo courtesy of Sydney Akagi @sydneyakagiphoto)
Guests: Lily Hope, Chilkat weaver.
Lily Hope has been on a long journey to save Chilkat weaving from extinction, a journey that began as a child under the tutelage of her mother Clarissa Rizal, a renowned Chilkat weaver. Hope, who is Língit, says her new studio in downtown Juneau is one way to carry on her legacy. Hope’s dream is to grow a new generation of weavers by creating space for them to work and learn from each other.

Lily Hope, winner of the SHIFT: Transformative Change and Indigenous Arts award from the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation (Photo by Sydney Agaki, @SydneyAkagiPhoto).

