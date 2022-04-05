Lily Hope names her new studio, Wooshkindein Da.áat: Many walking upwards together.

Air date: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Lily Hope has been on a long journey to save Chilkat weaving from extinction, a journey that began as a child under the tutelage of her mother Clarissa Rizal, a renowned Chilkat weaver. Hope, who is Língit, says her new studio in downtown Juneau is one way to carry on her legacy. Hope’s dream is to grow a new generation of weavers by creating space for them to work and learn from each other.