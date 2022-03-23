The mind meddling magic of Skagway’s Andrew Nadon.

Guests: Andrew Nadon, Skagway music teacher, magician and entertainer.to
Andrew Nadon combines magic and mind reading in his act, which he will perform at a fundraiser this Friday, March 25th for SEAGLA, an organization which represents the LGBTQ+ community in Southeast Alaska. Tickets are available through the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.
