The mind meddling magic of Skagway’s Andrew Nadon.

Air date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 — JAMM offers community-wide ukulele class. 49 Writers panel to reflect on Joy Harjo’s American Sunrise. Skagway magician raises money for AKSeagla.

Guests: Andrew Nadon, Skagway music teacher, magician and entertainer.to
Andrew Nadon combines magic and mind reading in his act, which he will perform at a fundraiser this Friday, March 25th for SEAGLA, an organization which represents the LGBTQ+ community in Southeast Alaska. Tickets are available through the  Juneau Arts and Humanities Council. 

 

