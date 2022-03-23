JAMM’in on the ukulele: Family lessons, family fun.

Guests: Meghan Johnson, JAMM Executive Director. Stephanie McDermott, JAMM strings teacher. Jemima Verabasaga, JAMM teaching assistant.
In the Juneau Alaska Music Matters program, you’re never too young or never too old to play the ukulele. That’s why JAMM is offering free virtual family classes via Zoom, starting on March 29th on Tuesdays from 5:00-5:45 p.m. To register, email juneaujamm@gmail.com. Listen to the discussion about the upcoming class and hear Jemina Verebasaga sing and play the ukulele. She learned to play it as a grade schooler in the JAMM program. Today’s she’s a teaching assistant in the program.
