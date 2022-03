JAMM’in on the ukulele: Family lessons, family fun.

In the Juneau Alaska Music Matters program , you’re never too young or never too old to play the ukulele. That’s why JAMM is offering free virtual family classes via Zoom, starting on March 29th on Tuesdays from 5:00-5:45 p.m. To register, email juneaujamm@gmail.com. Listen to the discussion about the upcoming class and hear Jemina Verebasaga sing and play the ukulele. She learned to play it as a grade schooler in the JAMM program. Today’s she’s a teaching assistant in the program.

Air date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022