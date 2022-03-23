KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

JAMM’in on the ukulele: Family lessons, family fun.

Air date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 — JAMM offers community-wide ukulele class. 49 Writers panel to reflect on Joy Harjo’s American Sunrise. Skagway magician raises money for AKSeagla.

Guests: Meghan Johnson, JAMM Executive Director. Stephanie McDermott, JAMM strings teacher. Jemima Verabasaga, JAMM teaching assistant.
In the Juneau Alaska Music Matters program, you’re never too young or never too old to play the ukulele. That’s why JAMM is offering free virtual family classes via Zoom, starting on March 29th on Tuesdays from 5:00-5:45 p.m. To register, email juneaujamm@gmail.com. Listen to the discussion about the upcoming class and hear Jemina Verebasaga sing and play the ukulele. She learned to play it as a grade schooler in the JAMM program. Today’s she’s a teaching assistant in the program.

 

JAMM provides those who sign up for its family ukulele class with a book that has lyrics and chord charts for songs like “You are my Sunshine,” that are easy to learn.

 

Air date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

