The ukulele is small, fun and child-friendly, an instrument the Juneau Alaska Music Matters group hopes to use to get the whole town strumming.
On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, grab a uke and strum along for a little taste of what will be taught in a new class for JAMM students and families, which is also open to the community.
Also today:
- Local Indigenous perspectives on the poetry of Joy Harjo.
- Magic and mind reading, a fundraiser for SEAGLA’s Pride Month celebration.
Part 1: JAMM'in on the ukulele: Family lessons, family fun.
In the Juneau Alaska Music Matters program, you’re never too young or never too old to play the ukulele. That’s why JAMM is offering free virtual family classes via Zoom, starting on March 29th on Tuesdays from 5:00-5:45 p.m. To register, email juneaujamm@gmail.com. Listen to the discussion about the upcoming class and hear Jemina Verebasaga sing and play the ukulele. She learned to play it as a grade schooler in the JAMM program. Today’s she’s a teaching assistant in the program.
Part 2: 49 Writers group reflects on the poetry of Joy Harjo.
It’s no coincidence that Joy Harjo’s collection of poems, An American Sunrise, is one of the most talked about books in Juneau. The public library system featured it in this year’s Big Read program, in part because Harjo is America’s poet laureate, as well as the first Native American to hold that distinction. Her poetry confronts the forced removal of her people from their homelands with a fierce compassion, a perspective the 49 Writers group will explore in a panel discussion this Saturday, March 26th. Local Indigenous writers have been asked to reflect on Harjo’s poetry and their own experiences.
Part 3: The mind meddling magic of Skagway's Andrew Nadon.
Andrew Nadon combines magic and mind reading in his act, which he will perform at a fundraiser this Friday, March 25th for SEAGLA, an organization which represents the LGBTQ+ community in Southeast Alaska. Tickets are available through the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.