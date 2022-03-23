The ukulele is small, fun and child-friendly, an instrument the Juneau Alaska Music Matters group hopes to use to get the whole town strumming.

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, grab a uke and strum along for a little taste of what will be taught in a new class for JAMM students and families, which is also open to the community.

Also today:

Local Indigenous perspectives on the poetry of Joy Harjo.

Magic and mind reading, a fundraiser for SEAGLA’s Pride Month celebration.

Rhonda McBride hosts this Tuesday's program.