US Sen. Sullivan tests positive for COVID

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his press office Friday.

“This morning, Senator Sullivan tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 while in Florida with family,” it said. “He is experiencing very mild symptoms and will be isolating and following CDC recommendations.”

The Alaska Republican has said he’s vaccinated against the coronavirus, but has spoken out against vaccine mandates.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski tested positive for COVID-19 in September, but then tested negative twice soon after and suspected the initial test was a false positive. She is also vaccinated. Congressman Don Young was hospitalized with COVID-19 in 2020. He has since been vaccinated.