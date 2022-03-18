KTOO

Coronavirus | Federal Government

US Sen. Sullivan tests positive for COVID

by

Sen. Dan Sullivan in Anchorage in July 2021. (Photo by Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his press office Friday.

“This morning, Senator Sullivan tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 while in Florida with family,” it said. “He is experiencing very mild symptoms and will be isolating and following CDC recommendations.”

The Alaska Republican has said he’s vaccinated against the coronavirus, but has spoken out against vaccine mandates.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski tested positive for COVID-19 in September, but then tested negative twice soon after and suspected the initial test was a false positive. She is also vaccinated. Congressman Don Young was hospitalized with COVID-19 in 2020. He has since been vaccinated.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

""

Pfizer-BioNTech will seek authorization for second COVID booster for older adults

Evidence has been mounting that the protection from three shots has faded with time, especially against the omicron variant.

Omicron subvariant BA.2 gaining ground in Alaska

Case counts and hospitalizations have been on a downward trend, currently sitting at about a tenth of the peak case count in January.

A woman in a mask reads aloud from a book in a library

Storytime returns to Juneau public libraries

There are some changes to storytime. Sign-ups are required now, and masking is encouraged. And it's in a large room with more floor space and better ventilation.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications