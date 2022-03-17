KTOO

Coronavirus

Omicron subvariant BA.2 gaining ground in Alaska

by

A researcher at a University of Alaska Anchorage lab prepares samples for sequencing — the process that scientists use to detect specific strains of the virus that causes COVID-19. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

A subvariant of omicron has gradually become more widespread in Alaska in recent weeks.

Speaking on Talk of Alaska Tuesday morning, Alaska chief epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said the BA.2 variant is gaining ground across the country, including Alaska.

“Probably about a quarter of the cases are BA.2 now in the U.S.,” McLaughlin said. “It’s a little bit higher in Alaska.”

The first Alaska case of BA.2 was detected in early January, according to state data. By mid-February, more than a third of Alaska cases were the BA.2 subvariant. McLaughlin said while the BA. 2 mutation can be spread more easily, it doesn’t appear to lead to more severe symptoms.

“This strain is about 30 percent more transmissible than the BA.1 strain, but it’s not more virulent,” McLaughlin said. “And it doesn’t appear to be more capable of evading prior immunity through vaccination or prior infection.”

A bar graph showing the growth of BA.2 relative to the original omicron strain
This chart tracks the prevalence of various COVID-19 variants. (Alaska Department of Health)

McLaughlin said people who have already contracted the BA.1 subvariant of omicron have more immunity to BA.2.

Dr. Lisa Rabinowitz, a Providence Medical Center physician who works for the state health department, said while the BA.2 subvariant is continuing to spread, vaccine manufacturers are taking note.

“Currently, delta, omicron and even BA.2 are being worked at in a combo vaccine, looking towards the fall if needed,” Rabinowitz said. “So lots of exciting things happening in the vaccine world.”

While the omicron variant led to a record number of COVID-19 cases in Alaska this winter, case counts and hospitalizations have been on a downward trend, currently sitting at about a tenth of the peak case count in January.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

""

Pfizer-BioNTech will seek authorization for second COVID booster for older adults

Evidence has been mounting that the protection from three shots has faded with time, especially against the omicron variant.

A woman in a mask reads aloud from a book in a library

Storytime returns to Juneau public libraries

There are some changes to storytime. Sign-ups are required now, and masking is encouraged. And it's in a large room with more floor space and better ventilation.

""

The White House says it's running out of money to cover COVID tests and vaccines

Next week, the White House says it will start to wind down a COVID-19 program that pays to test, treat and vaccinate people who don't have health insurance.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications