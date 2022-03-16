Juneau Community Bands: Fun and joy with “Horns a-Plenty.”

Guests: Sarah McNair-Grove, president of Juneau Community Bands. Bill and Kristina Paulick, french horn soloists. Todd Hunt, director.
Kristina Paulick has had a lifelong, but friendly musical rivalry with her dad, Bill, who has played French horn for decades. Now they get to show off their musical virtuosity in an upcoming Juneau Community Bands concert that features the works of composers, showcasing French horns.
