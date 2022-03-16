It’s an event with a twofold purpose — to celebrate women who have given generously of themselves to better the community, while also raising money to help women and children break free from domestic violence and sexual assault.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a chance to hear some stories of inspiration from some of the honorees at AWARE’s Women of Distinction gala, now in its in 25th year.

Also today, a father and daughter French horn duo, who will perform at this Sunday’s Juneau Community Band concert.

Rhonda McBride hosts Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, which you can catch Tuesday through Friday on KTOO 104.3 FM in two time slots – 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.