It’s an event with a twofold purpose — to celebrate women who have given generously of themselves to better the community, while also raising money to help women and children break free from domestic violence and sexual assault.
On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a chance to hear some stories of inspiration from some of the honorees at AWARE’s Women of Distinction gala, now in its in 25th year.
- Also today, a father and daughter French horn duo, who will perform at this Sunday’s Juneau Community Band concert.
Part 1: AWARE's 2022 Women of Distinction: Each has a story to share.
For AWARE, the Women of Distinction gala been a 25-year tradition of recognizing local women for going above and beyond in their service to the community, as well as an opportunity to raise money to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Part 2: Juneau Community Bands: Fun and joy with "Horns a-Plenty."
Kristina Paulick has had a lifelong, but friendly musical rivalry with her dad, Bill, who has played French horn for decades. Now they get to show off their musical virtuosity in an upcoming Juneau Community Bands concert that features the works of composers, showcasing French horns.