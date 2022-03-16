KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

AWARE’s 2022 Women of Distinction: Each has a story to share.

Air date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 — AWARE recognizes five women of distinction. Juneau Community Bands presents “Horns a-Plenty.”

Guests: Mandy Cole, Executive Director of AWARE. Bunti Reed and Dr. Bridget Weiss, Women of Distinction Honorees
For AWARE, the Women of Distinction gala been a 25-year tradition of recognizing local women for going above and beyond in their service to the community, as well as an opportunity to raise money to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

 

Air date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

