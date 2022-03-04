KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Fireside memories from the Mendenhall Visitor Center.

Air date: Friday, March 4, 2022 — A Unique Boot-Ique at the Juneau Artists Gallery. Soil, the backbone Southeast Alaska gardening. History of the Fireside Lecture series at Mendenhall Glacier. 

Guests: Laurie Craig, retired naturalist and interpreter for the U.S. Forest Service.
The Friday Fireside Lecture series is a Juneau tradition that goes back to 1962, an iconic social and cultural event that drew hundreds of people to the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor’s Center, even though it was a much smaller facility than it is today. Laurie Craig, who worked at the Visitor’s Center for 14 years, shares some history about this weekly community gathering.

 

Air date: Friday, March 4, 2022

