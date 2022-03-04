Fireside memories from the Mendenhall Visitor Center.

The Friday Fireside Lecture series is a Juneau tradition that goes back to 1962, an iconic social and cultural event that drew hundreds of people to the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor’s Center, even though it was a much smaller facility than it is today. Laurie Craig, who worked at the Visitor’s Center for 14 years, shares some history about this weekly community gathering.

Air date: Friday, March 4, 2022