Fireside memories from the Mendenhall Visitor Center.

Guests: Laurie Craig, retired naturalist and interpreter for the U.S. Forest Service.
The Friday Fireside Lecture series is a Juneau tradition that goes back to 1962, an iconic social and cultural event that drew hundreds of people to the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor’s Center, even though it was a much smaller facility than it is today. Laurie Craig, who worked at the Visitor’s Center for 14 years, shares some history about this weekly community gathering.
