Fireside Lecture on the soils of Southeast Alaska

Guests: Samia Savell, Resource Conservationist, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Program.
Heavy rain. Limited sunlight. Shallow and sandy soils. The list of things that makes it tough to grow plants in Southeast Alaska is long. Samia Savelle, with the USDA’s Resource Conservation Services program, talks about ways to work around these challenges.
Heavy rain. Limited sunlight. Shallow and sandy soils. The list of things that makes it tough to grow plants in Southeast Alaska is long. Samia Savelle, with the USDA’s Resource Conservation Services program, talks about ways to work around these challenges.