Fireside Lecture on the soils of Southeast Alaska

Air date: Friday, March 4, 2022 — A Unique Boot-Ique at the Juneau Artists Gallery. Soil, the backbone Southeast Alaska gardening. History of the Fireside Lecture series at Mendenhall Glacier. 

Soil quality influences crop growth and health (Photo by Samia Savell, USDA-NRCS).
Guests: Samia Savell, Resource Conservationist, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Program.
Heavy rain. Limited sunlight. Shallow and sandy soils. The list of things that makes it tough to grow plants in Southeast Alaska is long. Samia Savelle, with the  USDA’s Resource Conservation Services program, talks about ways to work around these challenges.

In her work with the USDA, Samia Savell works with growers in Southeast Alaska to improve the quality of their soils.

 

