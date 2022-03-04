On Juneau Afternoon today, a look at how local artists have each put their own creative stamp in the “Unique Boot-Ique” exhibition at the gallery, in which each piece will be sold in a silent auction – with the money going to the charity of the artist’s choice.
Also today:
- In tonight’s Fireside Lecture, get the dirt on how to grow flowers and food in Southeast soil, despite the challenges.
- Some history about the Fireside Lecture, remembered for its crackling fires, the smell of warm wool, and of course, the refreshments.
Listen to the whole show:
Part 1: Juneau artists turn boots into art.
Guests: Christine Kleinhenz, a painter. Dorolyn Alper, mixed media artist.
Rain boots, a canvas for creativity and fundraising at the Juneau Artists Gallery.
Part 2: Fireside Lecture on the soils of Southeast Alaska
Guests: Samia Savell, Resource Conservationist, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Program.
Heavy rain. Limited sunlight. Shallow and sandy soils. The list of things that makes it tough to grow plants in Southeast Alaska is long. Samia Savelle, with the USDA’s Resource Conservation Services program, talks about ways to work around these challenges.
Part 3: Fireside memories from the Mendenhall Visitor Center.
Guests: Laurie Craig, retired naturalist and interpreter for the U.S. Forest Service.
The Friday Fireside Lecture series is a Juneau tradition that goes back to 1962, an iconic social and cultural event that drew hundreds of people to the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor’s Center, even though it was a much smaller facility than it is today. Laurie Craig, who worked at the Visitor’s Center for 14 years, shares some history about this weekly community gathering.
