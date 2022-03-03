KTOO

Southwest | Tourism

Kodiak is slated to see its first cruise ships since 2019

by

View from the Near Island Bridge. (Photo by Mitch Borden/KMXT)
View from Kodiak’s Near Island Bridge. (Photo by Mitch Borden/KMXT)

Kodiak is slated to see its first cruise ships since 2019. Nick Szabo is the resident port agent for Kodiak with Alaska Maritime Agencies. He says 15 large and small cruise ships are scheduled to call in Kodiak — unless COVID-19 or the situation in Ukraine disrupts those plans.

“If we have another variant that is as severe as some of the others, the CDC is probably going to put a no-sail order out,” said Szabo. “But if things keep getting better, then I expect we will have a cruise ship season.”

Kodiak Island doesn’t see as many cruise ships as places like Skagway and Ketchikan do. Szabo says in a normal summer, about 25 ships carrying summer tourists dock in Kodiak. And back in 2019, 30 cruises visited the island.

But COVID isn’t the only thing that might affect cruise operations this summer.

“Some of the cruise ships in the past, they stop at Russian ports,” said Szabo. “So, that’s not going to happen for sure. And then there’s a lot of apprehension about just how this whole Ukraine thing is going to play out.”

The situation in Ukraine could affect island’s first cruise ship of the season. The Minerva, a 152-passenger cruise ship, is scheduled to dock in Kodiak on May 19 before making its way to Russia and ultimately Japan.

KMXT - Kodiak

KMXT is our partner station in Kodiak KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Looking up Log Jam and the west side of Eaglecrest Ski Area, seen on Wednesday 2/23/2022. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO)

Juneau Assembly OKs buying used gondola for Eaglecrest Ski Area

The gondola system is not a done deal for Eaglecrest. Several Assembly members on both sides of the close vote have concerns about a lack of public buy-in and unfairly leapfrogging other priorities.

A small black bear walks along a large fallen log in a green forest

The Forest Service is working to increase access to an underused Southeast bear-viewing site

The U.S. Forest Service says one of Southeast’s best bear-viewing sites has been under-utilized for decades, but the agency is updating infrastructure and re-tooling visitor permits to increase access.

""

Seward plans to welcome its first cruise ships since 2019

Seward’s economy relies heavily on tourism from cruises, and the effects of two canceled seasons in a row extend throughout the region.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications