Eaglecrest Ski Area gondola proposal.

Air date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 — Used gondola on Eaglecrest’s wishlist. Marie Drake Planetarium spotlights “The Gas Giants.” Juneau Community Schools Winter and Spring courses

Guests: Dave Scanlan, Eaglecrest Ski Area Manager
Eaglecrest Ski Area has its eye on an aerial gondola from Galsterberg, Austria.

Eaglecrest manager Dave Scanlan says the gondola could help make the ski area a year-round tourist destination.

 

 

 

 

