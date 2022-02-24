Garden Talk: Caring for indoor plants during winter

Guests: Ed Buyarski, Master Gardener
Indoor plants need TLC too. Pointers on how to care for them in winter lighting conditions. If you have questions for Ed Buyarski, you can email him at edbuyarski@hotmail.com.
Air date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
