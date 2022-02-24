KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Garden Talk: Caring for indoor plants during winter

Air date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 — Used gondola on Eaglecrest’s wishlist. Marie Drake Planetarium spotlights “The Gas Giants.” Juneau Community Schools Winter and Spring courses

Guests: Ed Buyarski, Master Gardener
Indoor plants need TLC too. Pointers on how to care for them in winter lighting conditions. If you have questions for Ed Buyarski, you can email him at edbuyarski@hotmail.com.

Ed Buyarski says house plants can still thrive, despite Juneau’s low lighting conditions in the winter.

