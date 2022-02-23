The Eaglecrest Ski Area is asking the City and Borough of Juneau to invest $2 million in a used, aerial gondola system, that an Austrian ski resort is trying to sell.

Some assembly members have already expressed skepticism about the deal, which would require another $6.5 million to install.

But on this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Eaglecrest manager Dave Scanlan will explain why he thinks this purchase will save the CBJ money and help lay the foundation for a summer tourism industry.

Also on this program:

New course offerings from Juneau Community Schools.

The “Gas Giants,” a new show at the Marie Drake Planetarium.

Garden Talk launches on Juneau Afternoon

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.