KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Theatre: The triumph of imagination over reality.

Air date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 — Romeo Wolf Song Concert. Prince Gomolvilas on playwriting. Qacung Stephen Blanchett wins national fellowship.

Guests: Prince Gomolvilas, Playwright.
Prince Gomolvilas, who believes he may be the first and only Thai playwright in America, talks about pushing past the rigid constructs of realism and against the boundaries of imagination. His play, Brothers Paranormal, is currently being performed by Peseverance Theatre.

Air date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

