As an orchestra plays in the backdrop and dancers swirl across the stage, the audience is invited to picture, Romeo the wolf, a dark and mysterious, but welcome presence against the backdrop of Mendenhall Glacier.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a preview of this weekend’s Wolf Songs Concert, which features two musical scores, commissioned as part of a month-long tribute to Romeo, a wolf that was friendly to both people and their pets.

Also today:

Prince Gomolvilas, the writer of Brothers Paranormal, a Perseverance Theatre play now in production, talks about pushing the boundaries of the imagination.

National recognition for Stephen Qacung, as a Native artist and culture bearer.

Rhonda McBride hosts Tuesday's program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.