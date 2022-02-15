KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Romeo Wolf Song Concert. Prince Gomolvilas on playwriting. Qacung Stephen Blanchett wins national fellowship.

As an orchestra plays in the backdrop and dancers swirl across the stage, the audience is invited to picture, Romeo the wolf,  a dark and mysterious, but welcome presence against the backdrop of Mendenhall Glacier.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a preview of this weekend’s Wolf Songs Concert, which features two musical scores, commissioned as part of a month-long tribute to Romeo, a wolf that was friendly to both people and their pets.

Also today:

  • Prince Gomolvilas,  the writer of Brothers Paranormal, a Perseverance Theatre play now in production, talks about pushing the boundaries of the imagination.
  • National recognition for Stephen Qacung, as a Native artist and culture bearer.

Rhonda McBride hosts Tuesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

