Telling Romeo’s story with music and dance

Guests: David Hunsaker, writer. Todd Hunt, composer. Genevieve Carson, choreographer.
Romeo, oh, Romeo. Wherefore art thou Romeo? Although it’s been more than a dozen years since the wolf’s death, he lives again in musical and dance performances, recapturing the magic of Romeo’s encounters with the people of Juneau.
