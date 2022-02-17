KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Telling Romeo’s story with music and dance

Air date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 — Romeo Wolf Song Concert. Prince Gomolvilas on playwriting. Qacung Stephen Blanchett wins national fellowship.

Guests: David Hunsaker, writer. Todd Hunt, composer. Genevieve Carson, choreographer.
Romeo, oh, Romeo. Wherefore art thou Romeo? Although it’s been more than a dozen years since the wolf’s death, he lives again in musical and dance performances, recapturing the magic of Romeo’s encounters with the people of Juneau.

Composer Todd Hunt says he listened to recordings of Romeo’s howls for inspiration to write his orchestral piece, “A Wolf Called Romeo,” a cantata and ballet.

Air date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications