Part 2. Southeast Master Gardener class

Darren Snyder, agriculture and horticultural agent for Southeast Alaska Cooperative Extension Service.
Love gardening and sharing knowledge about how to grow plants in Southeast Alaska’s challenging soils and climate? Maybe you’re a Master Gardener in the making?A new training program is about to get underway through the Southeast Alaska Cooperative Extension Service. 2022 SE AK Hybrid MG Class Flier
Love gardening and sharing knowledge about how to grow plants in Southeast Alaska’s challenging soils and climate? Maybe you’re a Master Gardener in the making?A new training program is about to get underway through the Southeast Alaska Cooperative Extension Service. 2022 SE AK Hybrid MG Class Flier