KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Part 1. Spruce Root 2021 winners

Part of Tuesday, February 8th: Spruce Root Awards $50,000 to two Southeast tourism businesses. How to become a Master Gardener. How Juneau birds survive the winter.

Izzy Haywood, Spruce Root Program Manager. Bonnie and Stormy Hamar, who run Kassan, Arts, Museum and Canoes. Jack Finnegan, owner of Fishability.
You’ll hear from the winners of the Pathway to Prosperity program, who each won $25,000 to develop their companies. How Spruce Root selected two Southeast tourism businesses based on their feasibility, social and environmental impact.

 

Also in this show:

