Part 1. Spruce Root 2021 winners

Izzy Haywood, Spruce Root Program Manager. Bonnie and Stormy Hamar, who run Kassan, Arts, Museum and Canoes. Jack Finnegan, owner of Fishability.
You’ll hear from the winners of the Pathway to Prosperity program, who each won $25,000 to develop their companies. How Spruce Root selected two Southeast tourism businesses based on their feasibility, social and environmental impact.
