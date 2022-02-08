Tuesday, February 8th: Spruce Root Awards $50,000 to two Southeast tourism businesses. How to become a Master Gardener. How Juneau birds survive the winter.

Twelve businesses in Southeast Alaska have been selected as finalists in the Path to Prosperity program, but only two will each win $25,000. The winners were selected by Spruce Root, a program that promotes entrepreneurship and business development. They’ll be announced at the Southeast Conference and will be on Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon to talk about how they’ll use the prize money to grow their businesses.

