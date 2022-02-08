KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Part 2. Southeast Master Gardener class

Part of Tuesday, February 8th: Spruce Root Awards $50,000 to two Southeast tourism businesses. How to become a Master Gardener. How Juneau birds survive the winter.

Darren Snyder, agriculture and horticultural agent for Southeast Alaska Cooperative Extension Service.
Love gardening and sharing knowledge about how to grow plants in Southeast Alaska’s challenging soils and climate? Maybe you’re a Master Gardener in the making?A new training program is about to get underway through the Southeast Alaska Cooperative Extension Service.  2022 SE AK Hybrid MG Class Flier

 

Also in this show:

