How a Dillingham hairstylist turned her salon into a free store

Bristy Larsen has been styling hair on Dillingham’s Main Street for three years. Her salon sits across from the AC Grocery Store.

In 2020, she opened a free store in the salon. People can donate anything from clothes to furniture, to household appliances and other day-to-day necessities. The shop also serves as a place for anyone to get out of the cold and warm up.

Before there was a free store, Larsen hosted a women’s clothing exchange at her home. But as stuff began to pile up, she decided to consolidate and move it to a more accessible location.

“So I brought it to my shop which had an empty room,” she said. “And then from the empty room, it grew into almost the whole shop.”

The idea for the store comes from Lopez Island, Washington, a place Larsen frequently visits. In Lopez, garbage is shipped off the remote island. To save on that cost, Larsen said the community uses a warehouse for people to drop things off that may be reusable.

“The inspiration from that,” she said. “Where everything has a use and everyone has a need. So some things aren’t garbage but they might be garbage if you look at them that way.”

In the store’s entrance, there’s a pink sign that reads “All clothes, books, etc. are free. Generously donated by Dillinghamers.”

Clothing racks are filled with shirts, sweaters and coats. There’s a large number of jeans and snow pants, along with shoes and boots. Bookshelves have a variety of options for any age, and there are bins with an assortment of DVDs. Toiletries are also available.

“I’ve been trying to get mostly winter stuff because that’s what people need right now, is things they can use,” Larsen said. “Honestly last year, someone donated a bunch of adult diapers and pads, things that they were almost embarrassed to have. But those are the things that went fastest. People were like, ‘I need more of those,’ ‘Where do you get those? I need more.’ Anything you can imagine I have at least one of it.”