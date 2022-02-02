Part 3. Remembering Buddy Tabor.

It’s been ten years since Buddy Tabor died, but the music of this longtime Juneau singer-songwriter is still enjoyed by many. On Wednesday night, from 9:00-11:00 p.m., Katie Bausler will feature some of Tabor’s work on her program on KRNN, Stormy Weather. She talks about his contribution to the Juneau music scene, beyond his vast catalogue of original music. In downtown Juneau and Douglas, listen to KRNN on 103.1 FM. In the Mendenhall Valley, you can listen at 102.7 FM. Also go to KRNN.org to listen online.

