Part 3. Remembering Buddy Tabor.

Part 3. Remembering Buddy Tabor.    

Katie Bausler, KRNN volunteer and fan of Buddy Tabor.
It’s been ten years since Buddy Tabor died, but the music of this longtime Juneau singer-songwriter is still enjoyed by many. On Wednesday night, from 9:00-11:00 p.m., Katie Bausler will feature some of Tabor’s work on her program on KRNN, Stormy Weather.  She talks about his contribution to the Juneau music scene, beyond his vast catalogue of original music. In downtown Juneau and Douglas, listen to KRNN on 103.1 FM.  In the Mendenhall Valley, you can listen at 102.7 FM. Also go to KRNN.org to listen online.

 

Buddy Tabor died in February, 2012 at the age of 63. He was a staple of the Alaska Folk Festival for decades. He wrote hundreds of songs and released nine albums.

 

Also in this show:

