KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Part 1. Southeast Cooperative Extension Service

Part of Tuesday, February 1st: Romeo remembered in photos. Southeast Cooperative Extension Service February offerings. Remembering Buddy Tabor.    

Sarah Lewis, Family & Community Development Agent for Southeast
Information about the Diabetes Supper Club, a program for people who have been diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. Also plans for the Cooperative Extension Service’s summer boat tour, which travels to communities in Southeast Alaska to offer courses.

 

Also in this show:

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications