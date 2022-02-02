Part 1. Southeast Cooperative Extension Service

Sarah Lewis, Family & Community Development Agent for Southeast
Information about the Diabetes Supper Club, a program for people who have been diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. Also plans for the Cooperative Extension Service’s summer boat tour, which travels to communities in Southeast Alaska to offer courses.
Information about the Diabetes Supper Club, a program for people who have been diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. Also plans for the Cooperative Extension Service’s summer boat tour, which travels to communities in Southeast Alaska to offer courses.