Tuesday, February 1st: Romeo remembered in photos. Southeast Cooperative Extension Service February offerings. Remembering Buddy Tabor.    

by

This photo. taken by Brandon Hauser, was selected for the Romeo photo exhibit, featuring 20 photographs that have been compiled into a book.

It’s been thirteen years since Romeo the wolf was last spotted wandering Mendenhall Glacier, crossing paths with skiers and their pets. But during the month of February, Romeo will return to Juneau, celebrated in photographs, music and art.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, the story behind a collection of twenty photographs that will be featured in an exhibit this month at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. At the end of February,  each individual photo will be auctioned off to raise money for the project. Each image also been compiled in a book that will be available for sale.

 

Twenty photos of Romeo were selected and compiled in a book (Photo by Matthew Brown).

Also on Tuesday’s show:

  • Upcoming classes from the Southeast Cooperative Extension Service.
  • Remembering Juneau singer-songwriter Buddy Tabor.

Rhonda McBride hosts Tuesday's program.

