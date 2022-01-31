Tuesday, February 1st: Romeo remembered in photos. Southeast Cooperative Extension Service February offerings. Remembering Buddy Tabor.    

It’s been thirteen years since Romeo the wolf was last spotted wandering Mendenhall Glacier, crossing paths with skiers and their pets. But during the month of February, Romeo will return to Juneau, celebrated in photographs, music and art.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, the story behind a collection of twenty photographs that will be featured in an exhibit this month at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. At the end of February, each individual photo will be auctioned off to raise money for the project. Each image also been compiled in a book that will be available for sale.

Also on Tuesday’s show:

Upcoming classes from the Southeast Cooperative Extension Service.

Remembering Juneau singer-songwriter Buddy Tabor.

Rhonda McBride hosts Tuesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.