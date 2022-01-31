KTOO

Juneau man dies of COVID-19 at Bartlett Regional Hospital

The sun rises over downtown on Dec. 22, 2021, in Juneau. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

An elderly Juneau man died of COVID-19 at Bartlett Regional Hospital over the weekend.

Juneau Emergency Manager Robert Barr said the man was in his 80s. So far, at least 20 Juneau residents have died during the pandemic.

According to state data, there were 163 new COVID-19 cases reported among Juneau residents and visitors from Friday through Sunday. That’s down about a third from this time last week. 

Local emergency officials say the case rate is still high enough to be concerning for Bartlett Regional Hospital’s operations. Therapeutic treatments are still being rationed for people at the highest risk of developing severe cases and 25 health care workers at the hospital are sick or quarantining.

Three people with active COVID-19 infections are being treated at the hospital. 

Within Juneau schools, at least 11 cases were reported among people who were infectious while in a school or during school activities on Monday. That includes six cases at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé, three cases at Sít’ Eetí Shaanáx Glacier Valley School, one at Yakooske Daakahidi High School and one at Mendenhall River Community School. 

Statewide from Friday through Sunday, 4,447 new cases were reported among state residents and visitors. That’s down about 23% from this time last week. Hospital data shows 154 people who are positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized, including 8 people on ventilators. 

State data show two new deaths were preliminarily reported among Alaska residents for the week ending Jan. 30.

Monday also marks the last day of COVID testing at many airports in Alaska. Many other free options for lab tests or home tests remain available in the community. 

Juneau’s risk level remains at modified high. Masks are required in indoor public spaces and outdoors when it’s crowded.

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?



