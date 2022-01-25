KTOO

Coronavirus

Alaska reports 21 COVID deaths and thousands of new cases

by

Dr. Ellen Hodges tests a Bethel resident at a COVID-19 testing event hosted by the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation in Bethel, Alaska on Nov. 7, 2020. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Monday reported 5,759 new COVID-19 cases over the prior three days.

The new case count on Friday totaled more than 3,000, with new infections over the weekend dropping to fewer than 1,500 each day. The numbers do not include at-home test results.

It’s not yet clear whether this weekend’s decline in new cases will continue — and whether it’s due to reduced spread, fewer people seeking tests over the weekend, limited test availability or an increased reliance on at-home tests.

The state health department on Monday also reported another 21 Alaskan deaths due to COVID-19. Two of them are from last week, and the rest happened earlier in the pandemic, according to state data.

Across the state, 139 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus on Monday. There were 30 adult ICU beds available, six of them in Anchorage.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

The Iditarod will require COVID vaccines this year, its third pandemic-altered race

The Iditarod has finalized its coronavirus mitigation plan, which requires all mushers and anyone else associated with the race to be fully vaccinated.

home COVID-19 tests kits

Free home COVID-19 test kits are available in Juneau again

The city recently got a shipment of 26,000 kits. There’s a limit of two kits per family.

Booster longevity: Data reveals how long a third shot protects

Researchers found that right after the third shot of the Pfizer vaccine, protection against a symptomatic infection is pretty good. Two weeks after the shot, the booster cuts the risk by about 70%.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications