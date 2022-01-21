Free home COVID-19 test kits are available in Juneau again

Juneau is giving away free home COVID-19 tests again after receiving a shipment of 26,000 kits on Wednesday evening. There’s a limit of two kits per family.

The test kits can be picked up at City Hall, all Juneau Public Libraries, the Juneau Public Health Center and the Juneau Police Department.

Four free tests per address are also available by mail directly through the federal government. Health insurance plans are also covering the cost of these kits bought from retailers.

State data show 208 new COVID-19 cases were reported among residents and visitors to Juneau on Wednesday and Thursday. Eight people are at Bartlett Regional Hospital with COVID-19.

Hospital staffing remains strained, though the number of health care workers who are sick or quarantining is down to 16 today; it peaked at 26 on Monday.

The state reported the deaths of two Juneau residents from COVID-19 in recent months: a man in his 60s died in November and woman in her 80s died in December.

Statewide over that same time period, 6,532 new cases were reported among state residents and visitors. There are 127 people positive for COVID-19 who are hospitalized, including five people on ventilators.

For most people, vaccines continue to be a safe and effective way to prevent severe cases of COVID-19. Public health officials estimate there are about 5,000 people in Juneau who are eligible but unvaccinated. Another 1,700 young children remain ineligible.

For kids age 12 and up and adults, there is a free vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Dzántik’i Heeni Middle School. Booster shots will also be available. People can register for appointments online or by calling 907-586-6000. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Juneau’s risk level remains at level 3, modified high. Masks are required in indoor public spaces and outdoors when it’s crowded.