KTOO

Coronavirus | Nation & World | NPR News

The Postal Service is now taking orders for COVID-19 test kits

by

USPS trucks parked in a line
The U.S. Postal Service is now taking orders for the government’s free at-home coronavirus test kits. (Photo by Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography/Getty Images)

The U.S. Postal Service has begun taking orders for at-home coronavirus test kits.

The website, COVIDtests.gov, was originally slated to begin taking orders on Wednesday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the site is in the “beta testing” stage and “will be launched formally tomorrow morning [Wednesday].” (Click here to see how many users are on the test kit site.)

Households can order four rapid tests, which the Postal Service says will be shipped for free “in late January.”

The White House says it will prioritize shipments to Americans from ZIP codes that have experienced high rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths, with the first 20% of each day’s orders going to those areas.

President Biden last week announced that the administration plans to buy 1 billion at-home tests for Americans and also said the White House will make high-quality masks available for free, with details coming out this week. There will also be a phone number so those without access to computers or high-speed internet can place orders.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News

KTOO is the NPR member station in Juneau. NPR offers its members radio and digital stories.

Read next

President Biden speaking in front of a projected graphic that says "COVID-19 response"

You'll be able to order free at-home COVID test kits starting on Wednesday

Biden also said six new federal medical teams will be dispatched to aid overwhelmed hospitals in six states.

New smartphone feature allows for anonymous reporting of COVID exposure in Alaska

With the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly in Alaska, contact tracing is increasingly difficult. A new feature for Alaska smartphones could help.

The flu makes comeback in Alaska amid omicron spike

While 957 flu cases are a lot compared to last year, it’s dwarfed by an average, pre-pandemic, Alaska year.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications