Riverbend Elementary closed after damage from flooding

A pile of books, clothes, wet boxes and other items sits near the entrance of Riverbend Elementary School on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. Two pipes burst and flooded nearly two-thirds of the school with water, district officials said Thursday they’re not sure when they’ll be able to reopen as the school needs several weeks worth of work. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Riverbend Elementary School is closed indefinitely after extensive flooding.

A team of inspectors went through the school on Thursday and notified the district that clean-up and repairs will take several weeks, according to an email from the district. Flooring, carpet and drywall need to be removed and replaced in most of the school.

Now, staff must pack up classrooms to make way for construction crews.

According to the email, the district is working on a plan for alternative methods of instruction, including potentially sending kids to another location. They’re also working on a plan for food service, supplies and school programs.

For now, the school will be closed through at least Tuesday, Jan. 18 and updates will be posted online.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

