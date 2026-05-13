Juneau School Board ends 30 minute early release for elementary students next year

Beginning next school year, elementary school students will no longer be dismissed 30 minutes early on Mondays.

The Juneau School Board voted down continuing the practice during a meeting on Tuesday, with members citing concerns around impacts on families and a lack of data showing improvement.

Board Vice President Elizabeth Siddon said the data doesn’t show the effectiveness of the early release. She said she wants to find a different model that works better.

“I want us to develop a more effective use of everybody’s time to get professional development to support our students. And that isn’t going to happen if we keep approving 30 minutes on Mondays,” she said.

Juneau elementary schools have dismissed students a half hour early on Mondays since the 2023-2024 school year. It was meant to allow teaching staff to meet and carry out professional development.

Tara Kulbeth is a teacher at Auke Bay Elementary School. She testified at the meeting that the time is important to give newer teachers the chance to improve their skills.

“During these professional learning community times … mentor teachers are able to truly support and lesson plan, talk about management, skills, instructional support, just really building strong partnerships with our younger teachers,” Kulbeth said.

Board member Melissa Cullum supported keeping the early release time. Cullum said this type of professional development helped improve instruction when she worked as a teacher.

“It is a collaboration of peers who … might have something that’s working, and they can share with other teachers within the district or within their sites, and that’s value added,” she said. “It strengthens our teachers, it strengthens our students, and ultimately, it will get us where we want to be with our data.”

Still, the board voted 5-2 against continuing the practice. Cullum and board member Amber Frommherz voted in support of keeping early dismissals.

Students will be dismissed at their regular times on Monday beginning next school year in August.