Juneau School Board to consider adding language arts curriculum, technology equipment to this year’s budget

The Juneau School Board will consider what to add back to its budget for this fiscal year during a regular meeting Tuesday night. The district has more unspent funds than what it’s allowed under state law to carry over into the next fiscal year that begins July 1.

The proposed addbacks include language arts curriculum for middle and high school, refreshing devices like iPads for early elementary students and equipment for the district’s student services department.

According to the agenda documents for Tuesday’s meeting, the board can decide what to add back to the budget from more than $5.9 million worth of line items. The district did not respond to a question asking how much of that they need to spend.

Another agenda item includes approving middle school curriculum for the Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program. The program expanded to include middle schoolers in 2023.

The board is also expected to consider approving a new food services contract with Nana Management. The proposed contract keeps the cost of lunch the same going into the next school year. The board did not include universal free breakfast in next year’s budget, but the proposed contract would reduce its cost to the district by 49 cents per meal.

Board members will also decide whether to continue early dismissals for elementary school students. The school day ends 30 minutes earlier for them on Mondays to accommodate professional development for staff.

Prior to the school board meeting, the board will hold a work session to honor retiring district staff.

The regular school board meeting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Thunder Mountain Middle School library and over Zoom. The public will have the opportunity to comment on agenda items in person and online.