KTOO

Education | Juneau | Juneau Schools | Weather

Juneau’s Riverbend Elementary School is closed through at least Wednesday due to a burst pipe

by

Geo Abad, 10 and his sister Bea Abad, 9, wait around in the gym at Riverbend Elementary School after getting their COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Riverbend Elementary School is closed through Wednesday because of extensive flooding in the building. 

Juneau School District Superintendent Bridget Weiss said a pipe near an exterior wall of the building burst this weekend. By the time Monday came around, there was a lot of water in the school. 

“I’d say probably two-thirds of the school was impacted with water. So, pretty significant,” Weiss said.

Weiss said the water has been vacuumed up, and now it’s a matter of waiting for the waterlogged floors to dry out. She said it’s too early to tell how extensive the damage is. 

The school district will reevaluate the damage on Wednesday and decide then if the school can open. If the school can’t open up because of the damage, Weiss said the district will come up with a backup plan. She said she isn’t sure what that plan will look like yet. 

All district schools are closed Monday and Tuesday because of weather conditions. Aside from Riverbend Elementary, they should reopen on Wednesday. 

Lyndsey Brollini

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Read next

Juneau schools, UAS closed due to dangerous weather

The Juneau School District says classes won't move online during the closure.

Juneau schools prepare to reopen after winter break amid COVID surge

Juneau’s schools are set to open to students on Monday. KTOO’s Bridget Dowd spoke with Juneau School District Superintendent Bridget Weiss about what it takes to keep schools open during a surge of new COVID-19 cases.  

The Year in KTOO News: COVID’s second year in Juneau

The vaccine did bring some hope to early 2021, but while the virus was being knocked back a bit, the damage the pandemic brought to society was already done.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications