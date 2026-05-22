Juneau’s Class of 2026 is set to graduate this Sunday

More than 300 high school seniors are expected to graduate in Juneau this Sunday.



Yaaḵoosgé Daakahídi High School will hold its graduation for 34 seniors at the Dzantik’i Heeni gymnasium at noon. The ceremony will include remarks by interim Principal Lori Hoover and be followed by a reception in the commons. Tickets are not required to attend.

Later on Sunday, 280 seniors are expected to walk at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s graduation. That includes students graduating from HomeBRIDGE – the district’s homeschool program. The ceremony will be held in the George Houston gymnasium at 4 p.m. and includes a keynote address by local performer and theater owner Collette Costa. Tickets are required for that event.

The Juneau School District will livestream both high school graduations over Zoom. Find the links on juneauschools.org.

The volunteer organized Safe Grad party will be held Sunday night at the University of Alaska Southeast Recreation Center. It’s free to all high school seniors in the community. Attendees must arrive on buses departing from JDHS and Thunder Mountain Middle School at 8:30 p.m.

The school year in Juneau wrapped up for all students on Wednesday. The last contract day for teachers was Thursday.