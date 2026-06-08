Juneau School Board to consider strategic plan, updated enrollment numbers

The Juneau School Board will decide on whether to adopt the school district’s new strategic plan Tuesday night at its last regular meeting of the fiscal year.

The strategic plan is a document that lines out the district’s values and priorities for the next five years. The school board approved a contract with national consulting group HYA Associates last year to draft the plan. Over the more than one-year process, consultants received feedback from board members, staff, families and community members.

The draft includes values like “student focus,” “community partnership,” and “equity and belonging.” It lists six priorities as well, including “student well-being,” “academic success,” and “fiscal and operational integrity.”

The board will also decide whether to approve updated enrollment projections for three of its optional programs: Juneau Community Charter School, Montessori Borealis and Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy.

All three programs are expected to have more students than originally projected. That could mean additional funding for the charter school, as well as an additional full-time teaching position at Montessori Borealis.



The board is expected to approve an annual contract with the charter school for the upcoming school year. The contract outlines services provided by the district and other requirements the school must fulfill.

The full school board agenda is available on the district’s website. This is the last meeting with Frank Hauser as the district’s superintendent. It will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Thunder Mountain Middle School library and on Zoom. Attendees will be able to provide public comment online and in person.