Juneau schools, UAS closed due to dangerous weather

A state Department of Transportation worker clears snow from the sidewalk along the Glacier Highway in Lemon Creek on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Juneau School District schools and offices are closed Monday for all students and staff because of hazardous weather in the city. After-school programs and activities are also canceled.

Monday was supposed to be Juneau students’ first day back from winter break. The district’s chief of staff said in an email that classes will not move online during the closure.

University of Alaska Southeast also closed buildings Monday following the school district’s announcement. There will be some university services available through phone and email. According to an email from the university, employees are encouraged to work remotely.

The university sent automated messages to students who are taking classes online saying they should check Blackboard to see if they have class on Monday.

