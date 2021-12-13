Alaskans will soon be able to pick up free, at-home COVID-19 tests in more communities across the state

Free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests will soon be available to more households in Alaska. Public health officials say it’s another layer of protection for those worried about spreading COVID-19 to vulnerable relatives around the holidays.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki seemed to dismiss the idea of the federal government distributing free, at-home COVID-19 tests at a Dec. 6 press conference — instead touting a Biden administration initiative to force insurance companies to reimburse consumers for them. But making the tests readily available for free is exactly what Alaska public health officials are trying to do.

Ketchikan Mayor Dave Kiffer announced on social media Friday evening that the city would join the effort and start distributing test kits at fire stations starting Monday, Dec. 13.

Nurses at Ketchikan Public Health Center are already using rapid tests to screen people in high-risk settings like shelters and nursing homes, but they’re expecting to make tests available to the public soon. State public health nurse manager Jen Bergen said Friday that they’re “super convenient for folks that are going to be traveling to large gatherings, or they’re symptomatic.”

Bergen says the health center is expecting another shipment of tests in the next two weeks. When those arrive, they’ll be freely available at Ketchikan Public Health Center: two kits per household, at least at first.

Each package contains two rapid tests. If the first one is negative, Bergen says you’re supposed to take the second at least 24 to 36 hours later.

“You really do need two negatives to be sure that you’re good and don’t have COVID,” she said.

Rapid testing isn’t a foolproof way of keeping COVID-19 out of holiday gatherings. Bergen says ideally, they’re another layer of protection on top of other methods: wearing masks, getting vaccinated and limiting the size of gatherings. But Bergen says it’s also a convenient layer of protection for people who might be less willing to take other precautions.

“This is a great way to, kind of, compromise. Families are dynamic. They all have different viewpoints and reasonings behind their actions, so this is a great way to, you know — ‘I’m not really comfortable getting vaccinated, but I will test before I come and visit.’” she said.

The tests are funded by a state grant and have already started showing up in other communities.

“This is a statewide program, so you’re going to start seeing most communities offer this. And it’s being done differently in each community — some communities like Petersburg, where you’re seeing them given out at the local library,” Bergen said.

Health officials at Craig Public Health Center on Prince of Wales Island say they are already distributing the kits freely: two per household. City officials in Juneau this month have been handing out free test kits at public libraries and rec centers. They’re also available in Sitka, and local officials say they’ll be available in Haines soon.

According to Department of Health and Social Services spokesperson Clinton Bennett, rapid tests are available or will be available soon at public health centers in the following communities:

Juneau

Ketchikan

Sitka

Craig

Valdez

Petersburg

Mat-Su

Fairbanks

Kenai

Kodiak

Delta Junction

Bethel

Homer

Tok

Dillingham

Additionally, “some places, like Nome, have health care staff coordinating with local partners on availability at several community locations,” Bennett said.

Wrangell Fire Captain Dorianne Sprehe says the borough is in discussions about making free rapid tests available, but she said she was unable to say when they’d be available to the public.

Haines Borough Clerk Alekka Fullerton says the borough has ordered a pallet of rapid tests, and they’re expected in town “any day.” She says they’ll be distributed at the Haines admin building.

In Skagway, the director of the municipally run Dahl Memorial Clinic said she had no knowledge of the at-home testing program and said she’d ask state officials to include the clinic in the program. Executive Director Estelita Fielding noted that the at-home antigen tests would not replace testing for international travel, which requires s more reliably accurate type of test.