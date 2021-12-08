Petersburg COVID cases drop to single digits for the first time since October

Petersburg’s active COVID-19 case count dropped to single digits this week, the lowest total since late October.

Petersburg Medical Center reported nine active cases as of Tuesday morning. That includes seven cases that have been reported in the past seven days. The community has a testing positivity rate of 3.6% and just 11 pending test results.

The medical center’s dashboard shows just under 60% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now at 570, with three deaths.