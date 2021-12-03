Alaska seeks private operators to fill gaps in winter ferry schedule

The state of Alaska is looking to the private sector to offer ferry service between Juneau and four Southeast villages facing months-long gaps this winter from January to March.

An invitation to bid was posted Nov. 29 on a state website seeking operators for vessels at least 75-feet long and capable of carrying 125 passengers or multiple vehicles for some Southeast routes. It doesn’t mention a range of cost but invites bidders to make their own proposals.

The state Department of Transportation says it’s responding to concerns that a two-month gap in ferry service could bring additional hardships.

“Originally we didn’t have any fill-in service plan during that time, but we have received requests from communities,” DOT’s regional spokesman Sam Dapcevich told CoastAlaska. “And we are looking for a way to meet that demand.”

Hoonah Mayor Gerry Byers says that when ferry service goes away, the cost of essentials goes up in his village of about 800 people on Chichagof Island.

“Everyone has had a hard time during the pandemic,” he said. “Now, with all the prices going up, coming into winter is going to make it harder for residents to be able to live in their home communities.”

That was the fear when Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration announced gaping holes in the winter ferry schedule.

One reason is that at the end of the year, the LeConte, a 47-year-old workhorse that serves Southeast villages, is going into dry-dock for a scheduled two-month overhaul that will keep it offline until at least March.

DOT’s bidding documents ask for operators to provide regular and on-call service to connect Juneau with the communities of Hoonah, Angoon, Gustavus and Pelican during that period and perhaps beyond.

This wouldn’t be the first time DOT has called up private operators to fill-in. It chartered a catamaran last year to fill gaps in upper Lynn Canal. And it signed contracts with vessel operators Goldbelt and Allen Marine for some routes, though that never fully materialized due to the pandemic.