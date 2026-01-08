Public comment period for proposed Cascade Point Ferry Terminal closes Friday

The public comment period for phase 1 of the controversial Cascade Point Ferry Terminal in Juneau closes tomorrow, Jan. 9.

The state’s proposed ferry terminal would be located about 30 miles north of the Auke Bay ferry terminal, on land owned by Goldbelt Incorporated, an Alaska Native Corporation. The project is slated to cost tens of millions of dollars.

Phase 1 of the project involves site preparation. The Alaska Department of Transportation already approved a $28.5 million contract for phase 1 construction to begin this summer. In December, the state signed a $1.3 million contract with Juneau Hydropower for equipment to electrify the proposed dock.

The state has been pushing for the new terminal for several years, saying it would benefit travelers by reducing operating costs and travel time between Juneau, Haines and Skagway.

The project stands to benefit the proposed New Amalga gold mine in Juneau, which would be established near the face of Herbert Glacier. In a press release last month, the Canadian company that proposed the mine, Grande Portage Resources, announced that it is working with Goldbelt to design an ore barge dock alongside Cascade Point.

Leaders in Skagway and Haines oppose the project. Members of the Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board have questioned the motives behind it. Some organizations, like the Southeast Alaska Conservation Council, have called it a bad idea when the money could be spent on improving the ferry system for riders. The Juneau Assembly hasn’t taken a stance on it.

The state’s comment period was initially set to end on Nov. 28 but was extended through Jan. 9. Comments can be submitted via email to gjc@mlfaalaska.com or through DOT’s Cascade Point webpage form.

The state plans to open another comment period for phase 2 of the project, which will involve construction of the ferry terminal itself.