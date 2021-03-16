Skagway charters private catamaran to replace canceled ferry sailing from Juneau

The Alaska Marine Highway System’s Monday night sailing from Juneau to Haines and Skagway was canceled due to mechanical issues with the M/V Matanuska. The Municipality of Skagway has chartered an Allen Marine vessel to replace the canceled sailing.

The boat departs from Allen Marine’s Auke Bay dock in Juneau today at 1 p.m. It will depart the small boat harbor in Haines at 4 p.m., then depart from the Skagway small boat harbor at 5 p.m. before returning to Juneau.

Tickets can be booked by calling 907-983-2297. Skagway residents and northbound travelers must book and prepay by noon. Haines residents traveling southbound to Juneau must book after 12:30PM. Preference will be given to Skagway residents.

Tickets cost $75 per adult and $50 per child. The passenger limit is 75 people. Luggage is limited to 2 pieces per person. Animals in kennels are OK. Firearms are permitted as long as they are registered with the captain. The chartered boat cannot accommodate vehicles.