KTOO

Local Government | Southeast | Transportation

Skagway charters private catamaran to replace canceled ferry sailing from Juneau

by

Haines residents get ready to board an Allen Marine boat chartered by the local school district in 2020. (Henry Leasia / KHNS)

The Alaska Marine Highway System’s Monday night sailing from Juneau to Haines and Skagway was canceled due to mechanical issues with the M/V Matanuska. The Municipality of Skagway has chartered an Allen Marine vessel to replace the canceled sailing.

The boat departs from Allen Marine’s Auke Bay dock in Juneau today at 1 p.m. It will depart the small boat harbor in Haines at 4 p.m., then depart from the Skagway small boat harbor at 5 p.m. before returning to Juneau.

Tickets can be booked by calling 907-983-2297. Skagway residents and northbound travelers must book and prepay by noon. Haines residents traveling southbound to Juneau must book after 12:30PM. Preference will be given to Skagway residents.

Tickets cost $75 per adult and $50 per child. The passenger limit is 75 people. Luggage is limited to 2 pieces per person. Animals in kennels are OK. Firearms are permitted as long as they are registered with the captain. The chartered boat cannot accommodate vehicles.

Read next

Grant Aviation plane goes off runway in Chevak

Chevak Vice Mayor Ulrich Ulroan said that there were strong crosswinds at the time of takeoff. 

Alaska Railroad steps up number of trains scheduled for 2021

The Alaska Railroad is planning to run more passenger trains this summer than in 2020, but not as many as in recent, pre-pandemic years.

Army to remove rubble from demolished nuclear power plant by truck, rail and barge

Waste from the nuclear plant will be trucked from Fort Greely to the Alaska Railroad yard in Fairbanks, where the material will be loaded onto railcars.

Membership contributions power every program, conversation, and story you hear on KTOO, KRNN, and KXLL. Donate today!