Association of Village Council Presidents enacts vaccine mandate for employees

The Association of Village Council Presidents has implemented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees. Under the policy, all employees must be fully vaccinated against the virus by Jan. 4, 2022. The timeline gives employees over six weeks to comply.

“Due to the safety of our employees and our community, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)’s new regulation regarding mandatory vaccination for employers with over 100 employees, AVCP has officially instituted a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy,” AVCP Communications Director Gage Hoffman wrote in an email.

A U.S. appeals court has stayed this federal regulation issued by OSHA, temporarily blocking it from taking effect. The Dunleavy administration, along with other states, private employers and religious organizations, have joined the legal challenge against the OSHA requirement.

Association employees can receive a medical or religious exemption instead of getting vaccinated. Exempted employees will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly.

AVCP employs 313 workers.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation and the City of Bethel have also implemented COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees.