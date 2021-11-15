KTOO

Crime & Courts | Interior

Man killed at Fairbanks Safeway was ‘doing nothing more than walking outside with his groceries,’ mayor says

by

Harley Ray Titus was killed in a shooting at Safeway in Fairbanks. This is the image on a poster for a vigil held for Titus at the store on Nov. 12, 2021. (Screenshot)

A candlelight vigil was held Friday at a Fairbanks Safeway store where Harley Ray Titus was fatally shot last week.

Video of the vigil posted by organizer Peter Captain Jr. shows a large group gathered around the store’s doorway where Titus was killed.

“Harley was doing nothing more than walking outside with his groceries, and it was so unexpected and so tragic,” said City of Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly.

Police say Titus, 41, was shot by Joshua Eric Butcher, who also fired inside the store, injuring a Safeway employee. Butcher then turned himself in at the police station.

Butcher is a former Safeway employee, according to his Facebook page, but it’s not known what motivated the shooting.

Titus’ family told the Anchorage Daily News that Titus had walked to the grocery store last Sunday to grab a few things. He was shot walking out of the store. He was described as an easygoing man who loved the outdoors and worked as a wildland firefighter.

At the vigil, Matherly, the mayor, described the shooting as senseless. He pledged to assist law enforcement in prosecuting the case.

“I will work as closely as I can with the police department and the DA’s office to make sure this is brought to justice, just as all of you would like,” he said.

Butcher is charged with first-degree murder.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $18,000 for Titus’ burial in his home village of Minto, as well as for a son, Raymond, he leaves behind.

KUAC - Fairbanks

KUAC is our partner station in Fairbanks. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

This massive seal of the state of Alaska hangs on April 19, 2018, behind the dais where Alaska Supreme Court justices hear cases in the Boney Courthouse in Anchorage.

Alaska Supreme Court explains ruling on governor's appointees

Justice Peter Maassen wrote that the record from Alaska’s constitutional convention showed the importance the delegates placed on holding a joint session for votes on the governor’s appointments. 

What happens after a whisper network raises its voice?

Last week, an Anchorage woman went public on social media with an allegation of sexual assault, prompting others to share their stories. By week's end, a group of Twitter accounts published a spreadsheet of names. The organizers say list they’re trying to bring some accountability to abusers in Alaska. Advocates and law enforcement say this type of vigilante justice may not be the best way to do that.

Shooting at Fairbanks Safeway leaves 1 dead, another injured

The name of the man who died will be released after next of kin are notified, she said. A suspect is in custody.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications