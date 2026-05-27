Juneau resident charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his brother

An 82-year-old Juneau man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his brother.

According to charging documents, Juneau police arrested Arvid William Puustinen on May 22 in the Flats neighborhood in downtown Juneau.

Police said they spoke with 78-year-old Arthur Puustinen, who suffered stab wounds on his arms, hands and face. He told police that his brother said he was going to kill him as he attacked him. Arthur was taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital.

According to JPD, when Arvid was arrested, he said he was angry with Arthur, whom he lives with, and allegedly told Arthur he planned to stab his eye out. Arvid has been charged with one count of felony assault and one count of attempted murder.

He’s currently being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center. His next hearing is June 3 at 1 p.m. at the Dimond Courthouse in Juneau.